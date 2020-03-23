Alabama income tax filing deadline moved to July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that the deadline for filing state income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15.
This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers, according to a release. Along with this, taxpayers can also defer state income tax payments to the new date without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
“It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and well being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus,” Ivey said.
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief.
The extension comes as coronavirus cases numbers continue to increase across the state.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an update Friday on the statewide public health order originally issued the day before. The updated order clarifies the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, as well as child care.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
