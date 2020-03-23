Baptist Health to expand drive-up clinic to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - As cases of coronavirus continue to spread across the state, Baptist Health is announcing another drive-up clinic.
Baptist Health announced Monday it will open a drive-up coronavirus care clinic in Prattville. The clinic will be located at 350 County Road 4 West.
Baptist Health is expected to release more details about the clinic around 10:30 a.m.
The first drive-up clinic was launched in the Montgomery area. It is located on 2936 Marti Lane and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Infectious disease experts say the key symptom of COVID-19 is fever. Secondary conditions are extreme fatigue and a cough. If you have a runny nose, scratchy eyes, and sore throat, those are NOT symptoms of COVID-19.
Again, before going to the testing site, you MUST CALL FIRST. This testing is by appointment only, made by calling 334-747-0150.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
