Dothan nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Alabama nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from WTVY in Dothan.
WTVY reports the person is a resident of Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation. Test results on two other residents are still pending, WTVY said citing the facility’s chief nursing officer.
A previous case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Houston County a week ago when a person tested positive for the respiratory illness at Southeast Health in Dothan. That person was not counted toward Alabama’s total due to their residency being out of state.
It’s unclear why the nursing home resident’s positive test has not been reflected in ADPH’s official tally of 167 confirmed cases. ADPH is not reporting any cases in the Wiregrass area of the state.
As of Monday morning, ADPH has listed 167 cases in 21 of the state’s 67 counties. Nearly half are in Jefferson County, where Birmingham is located.
Two other confirmed cases at two nursing homes have previously been reported, and both are in Jefferson County. One was of a resident, the other of an employee.
Currently, Alabama nursing homes are banning visitors except in cases of medical necessity or for end-of-life situations. Those visitors, as well as all employees, are to be screened before entry.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
