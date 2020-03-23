Homemade masks aren’t recommended, state health officer says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tutorials for how to make masks using fabric and elastic have spread on the internet during the coronavirus outbreak, but Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said homemade masks aren’t recommended.
The masks are not considered effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, Harris said Monday.
“In spite of all the pictures you see all over the world of people using these masks, there’s no evidence that those are effective, and we would not recommend that people use them,” Harris said.
Some retailers have even provided supplies to have people make masks for medical personnel, but Harris said healthcare providers shouldn’t use them.
“There is absolutely no recommendation to use those to healthcare providers. They are not considered effective, and we would not recommend you using those,” Harris said.
Harris said N95 respirator masks are the only masks that can prevent infection from COVID-19, which can be transmitted through the airborne route.
The Centers for Disease Control says homemade masks should be used as a last resort for health care providers if facemasks aren’t available:
“In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”
Harris said the homemade masks could be useful in one situation. If a person has the virus and is coughing, the mask could keep droplets from spreading while that person is being transported or is in public.
