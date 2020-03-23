100K medical masks donated anonymously to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says 100,000 masks have been donated to Alabama as healthcare workers fight to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Few other details about the donation are clear. Ivey’s office said in a tweet Monday that the donor wished to remain anonymous.
The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has asked that anyone with supplies like gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, or masks donate them to East Alabama Medical Center, which it said cannot purchase the items right now.
But in the Montgomery area, hospitals are indicating they have adequate supplies for now.
“We have adequate testing supplies and adequate personal protection equipment in our facility for the foreseeable future," said Baptist Health CEO Russell Tyner on Monday. “And that is at or about a week. So we are taking this a week at a time. We are making contingency plans that extend months into the future.”
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery refuted a published report over the weekend that said it was nearing its breaking point, calling them “false allegations” about its preparedness. Jackson said there is a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPEs, that is not specific to its hospital.
