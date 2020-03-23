Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

The coronavirus pandemic is rekindling decade-old memories of the BP oil spill along the Gulf Coast. Bars and restaurants are shut down or mostly empty, and condominium and hotel reservations are falling off as some people stay home. Some beaches are closed to limit crowds. An oil well blew out in the water off Louisiana in 2010, causing pollution that scared away visitors and virtually shut down the seafood and hospitality industries in places. Just like then, Alabama real estate manager Bill Brett is worried about paying hundreds of employees because of a disaster beyond his control.