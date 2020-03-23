Man charged with killing Prattville assisted living facility supervisor

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 22-year-old Prattville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an overnight shooting at an assisted living facility.
According to court documents, Devonta Wayaire Brown is accused of shooting a man in the head sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Blueberry Hill Road. The victim has since been identified as Marcus Wayne Warren, 62.
Court documents indicate that Warren, who was the on-duty house supervisor for Magnolia Wood Therapeutic Assisted Living, had told Brown to go to bed several times but Brown reportedly got angry.
He went to his room and pulled a handgun out from under his mattress. He then returned to the living room area where Warren was sitting on a couch, then fatally shot him.
Afterward, according to the documents, Brown is said to have woken a housemate and made the person help him drag the victim’s body outside in an attempt to put him in a vehicle. When the two failed to successfully get the body into the vehicle, the court documents state they called 911.
The court documents indicate Brown was interviewed shortly before 6 a.m. and ultimately confessed to killing Warren because of the argument over going to bed.
Brown is being held at the Autauga County Jail on a $60,000 bond. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.
This is the sheriff’s office’s first homicide investigation of 2020.
