New text alert system to give updates on coronavirus in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Stephen Reed held a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about what the city is doing as the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues.
Reed said the city has a text alert system to provide the latest info on coronavirus. To register, text MGMSAFE to 888-777. You can also visit mgmready.com. This is for anyone living in Montgomery, Montgomery County, or Pike Road.
Reed also said the city is forming two committees, one to address community impact and one to address economic impact. The committees will hear from residents in the city and county who have been affected by the pandemic to find out what they need. They will also make sure small businesses get the grants or loans they need.
Reed said it’s important to be proactive in the face of this pandemic, which could last months. He said the city could lose as much as $2 million each quarter, and that the city has already lost more than $1 million due to cancellations.
Reed encouraged everyone to continue following the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines on social distancing.
“We all have a role to play, and that role is being responsible,” he said.
Reed said he does not expect city employees will be laid off at this time.
