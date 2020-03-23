Police seek info after man seriously injured in stabbing

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Police are asking the public for information after a man was left with serious injuries in a stabbing.
According to Chief Randall Barr, officers went to the 800 block of North Three Notch Street around 8 p.m. after a call of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by ambulance before being transported by medical helicopter to Montgomery. Barr says the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious and could be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
