Tips sought after Elba man shot to death

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elba Police Department is asking the public for help solving a homicide. Donta Jaqun Rogers, 26, was shot and killed on Jan. 16.
Police say the unknown suspect/s went to the 600 block of Putnam Street in the early morning hours of that Monday, shot and killed Rogers, and fled the scene.
Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
