UAB’s COVID-19 testing site sees more than 200 people on first day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, more than 200 people were tested for COVID-19 at UAB’s downtown drive-through site.
It was the first day for the testing site which will be open by appointment only 7 days a week.
Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, cough, fever or shortness of breath, or believe they may have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can call 205-975-1881 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to be screened by a medical provider. The provider will then schedule an appointment time for testing at the downtown site if the caller has a positive screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
The testing site is located at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd Street South.
Appointments will be scheduled from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. seven days a week. Those who are given appointments will be asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time and to follow the detailed instructions located on-site.
Due to a high volume of calls, the phone lines to schedule an appointment at UAB’s Downtown Testing Site may be offline for short periods of time.
UAB’s information technology team will continue to work on the lines as call volumes increase. If someone is unable to get through, UAB recommends that they try back in one hour.
