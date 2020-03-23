UAB’s COVID-19 testing site sees more than 200 people on first day

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, cough, fever or shortness of breath, or believe they may have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can call 205-975-1881 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to be screened by a medical provider. The provider will then schedule an appointment time for testing at the downtown site if the caller has a positive screen for COVID-19 symptoms.