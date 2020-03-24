AARP offers tips to navigate coronavirus storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coronavirus is something we’ve never experienced before, so there are a lot of questions about how it’s spread or how it affects people.
Because there’s so much to be learned about coronavirus, or COVID-19, it can be easy to run into misinformation about the virus. That’s where the AARP can be helpful.
AARP is providing information and resources to help older people and those caring for them protect themselves from the virus and prevent it from spreading to others.
Here are some tips from the AARP as you navigate your way through this pandemic.
Protecting our older adults
- Reach out to younger neighbors, friends, or relatives and ask for help with shopping or picking up medications for you if you are high-risk. Ask them to leave packages on the front porch and let you know they are there. After unpacking bags and packages, wash hands and wipe down surfaces.
- Many grocery stores are now offering special shopping hours for older adults and the medically vulnerable. That includes all the major grocery chains. This information is available on the store web sites. If you don’t have internet access, call the store you usually shop at. Consider using a grocery delivery service if one is available.
- AARP strongly encourages anyone with health-related questions to call your doctor or nearby urgent care and ask a medical professional. The Alabama Department of Public Health has a hotline open every day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-270-7268. They have information on testing sites if you believe you’ve been exposed.
- Beware of scams! There is no vaccine, drug treatment or cure for coronavirus at this time. Scammers are calling, emailing, texting, and some are even going door-to-door selling these scams. They are impersonating health officials. Don’t fall for it! AARP has information about these scams at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
Need more resources? CLICK HERE if you are looking for food, work, or other assistance.
AS of Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama are up to 242
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.