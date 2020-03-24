ADPH addresses confusion over health order about day cares

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health addressed some confusion over a recent health order regarding day cares.
The order, issued by Gov. Kay Ivey Friday, states day cares can remain open as long as 12 or more children are not allowed in a room at the same time. Some people have been confused as to why day cares can remain open while schools have closed.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said ADPH would prefer parents, if they have the option, to keep their children at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He said any time people are gathered together there’s a greater risk for disease transmission.
“That said, we certainly understand the reality that many people have of having to use day cares,” Harris said.
He said this reality is why the order clarified the size of day care classrooms in order to minimize potential exposure to disease. He admitted social distancing could be difficult in a day care setting, though.
“Social distancing really probably isn’t a practical suggestion in a day care,” Harris said. “Children aren’t going to maintain a six-foot distance from each other.”
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
