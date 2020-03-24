Alabama Public Library Service offers free learning resources

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the increase of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, free virtual learning resources continue to stack up for parents and kids.
Alabama residents now have access to many world-class electronic resources through their local public library or the Alabama Public Library Service online.
Since some libraries have closed temporarily to follow specific CDC guidelines, APLS is working with its vendors to provide Alabamians temporary access to several different online resources to use in this time of need.
For a complete list of the free resouces, visit the APLS website here.
