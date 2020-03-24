19 animals adopted from Montgomery Humane Society, 30 in foster homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has some good news to share amid our coronavirus coverage.
On Thursday, we reported the Montgomery Humane Society was encouraging people to foster animals while social distancing. On Tuesday, Lea Turbert with the shelter said 30 animals are currently being fostered.
Turbert also said 19 animals have been adopted, and the shelter has empty dog cages, which she said has never happened.
The shelter still has a few cats and some adult dogs in need of adoption or fostering. For more information on how you can help, visit the Montgomery Humane Society’s website.
The Montgomery Humane Society is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.