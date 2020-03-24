Auburn University experts say COVID-19 vaccine could take 12 months

“There are things that are being investigated. A lot of people are talking about hydroxychloroquine. That’s an old drug that we use for malaria treatments that can also be used for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. That drug does have some efficacy against other coronaviruses, and so we’re hoping that it may be active against COVID-19 as well, but there’s really not good evidence that supports that yet,” Durham said. “Pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, medicinal chemists are working on some treatments to look at could this could some of the drugs that we already have be effective, and they’re also looking at some other treatments that might be effective. Multiple different places are trying to produce a vaccine. That takes a long time. You know, we’re probably looking at another 12 months before a vaccine would actually come out onto the market.”