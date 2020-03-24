'Bama could lose 2 top players to NBA Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is preparing to possibly be without two of his top scorers next season.
In a teleconference on Tuesday, Oats said guards Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty will enter their names in the NBA Draft and go through workouts.
“Kira and John both had real good years. They both are All-SEC players, but I think they both need to have some good workouts to get themselves where they want to be,” said Oats.
Oats says based on the feedback Petty and Lewis get, they both may choose to leave.
“We’re planning on possibly not having either of them back,” Oats explained.
Oats says the best course of action is to plan on them both leaving, and if they come back it will be a pleasant surprise.
Lewis led Bama with 18.5 points per game last season, which was fifth best in the SEC.
Petty averaged 14.5 ppg. and led the Tide in rebounding. His 85 made three-pointers were second in the SEC behind Arkansas’s Isaiah Joe.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25.
