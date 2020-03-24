Dermatologist explains side effects of homemade hand sanitizer, if it’s too strong

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret you can’t find hand sanitizer anywhere, but before you start making your own, we’re on your side with some warnings about side effects on your skin.
If you’re washing your hands a lot, you may notice they become dry or flaky. But when should you start to get concerned about that dryness?
Dr. Corey Hartman, Medical Director of Skin Wellness Dermatolog, says if you’re making your own sanitizer at home, you need to make sure it has an alcohol content of 60 percent or more.
But if it’s too strong, it can be really harsh on your skin.
“Itchiness, scaliness, redness, you can even get so dry and flaky that you start to have fissures or cracks in the skin where it hurts and burns when things enter. That could be a portal for a bacteria to set in and cause an infections as well," said Dr. Hartman.
He says stay away from bleach and wash your hands after you use disinfectant wipes on surfaces.
He says it’s really important to moisturize after you wash your hands to prevent cracks in the skin and possible infection.
He recommends a cream based moisturizer, or ointments if it’s severe.
