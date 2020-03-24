Getting warmer and drying out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few isolated pockets of rain can be found on radar early this morning... but that’s likely the worst of our wet weather for awhile. Most are currently dry, and will continue to remain rain-free through much of the day; the only exception with be a few isolated spots that get a quick passing shower or two.
Sunshine returns later in the day, and that means temperatures could easily soar into the 80s for almost everyone across central and south Alabama; by late March standards, this is still a good 10°+ above average!
Expect more warm, pleasant and (mainly) dry weather over the next few days... high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The rain chance stays very low over the next several days - not quite zero, but rather low. That means a rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but the majority of our area won’t see any accumulating, impactful rain.
As a strong upper ridge builds, temperatures will skyrocket to near record levels Thursday, Friday and Saturday!
Upper 80s are a near-certainty, and some of the hotter spots could hit 90°... record highs could be in jeopardy as we get this small taste of Summer - but in late March!
