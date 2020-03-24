Kia Motors to suspend production at West Point plant amid COVID-19 concerns

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - In response to rising concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) has decided to suspend production at their West Point plant.
The suspension goes into effect on Mar. 30. Operations are expected to resume Apr. 13.
This suspension includes a previously scheduled shutdown for new model equipment changes.
KMMG will conduct additional cleaning and disinfecting processes during the closure.
Spokespeople also say this will also allow employees to adjust personal and family priorities related to the virus’ impact.
