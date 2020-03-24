Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-JAILS
Lawyers seeking release of nonviolent inmates in Tucson jail
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in in the county jail in Tucson to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Attorneys in the Pima County Public Defender’s Office compiled a list of 139 inmates who they say should be released and delivered the names to prosecutors. It’s unclear how many inmates could end up being released. The releases, which ultimately must be approved by a judge, are expected to be carried out rapidly. Officials say 234 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Arizona. No confirmed cases have been reported in Arizona's jails and prisons.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona deaths prompt warning against self-medication
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife is in critical condition after the couple took an additive used to clean fish tanks known as chloroquine phosphate, similar to the drug used to treat malaria. Banner Health said on Monday that the couple in their 60s got sick within half an hour. Last week, President Donald Trump touted that the malaria medication chloroquine was a known treatment for COVID-19. The chief of the Food and Drug Administration clarified that the drug still needs to be tested for that use. The woman told NBC that the president said the drug was essentially a cure. She said people should not taking anything and call their doctors. Banner Health is warning against self-medicating.
ATTEMPTED MURDER-ARRESTS
3 suspects accused of violent attack in Phoenix are arrested
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say three suspects accused of severely beating a man last November have been arrested. They say 22-year-old Isaac Ramirez, 24-year-old Albert Quiroz and 20-year-old Christopher Betters-Henson all are being held on suspicion of attempted murder. It was unclear Monday if any of the men have a lawyer yet. Police say the three suspects allegedly violently attacked a 60-year-old man on Nov. 10. They say the victim was punched, kicked and stomped on until he lost consciousness. Phoenix Fire Department personnel transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man currently is in a long-term recovery facility. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Police say detectives arrested all three suspects last Friday at various locations in Phoenix.
MALNOURISHED CHILD DIES
Relatives of Flagstaff boy plead not guilty in his death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The parents and grandmother of a Flagstaff boy charged with first-degree murder in his death have pleaded not guilty in the case. Elizabeth Archibeque, Anthony Martinez and Ann Martinez entered the pleas Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. The three appeared on a video feed from jail where they're being held on a $3 million cash-only bond each. Their attorneys appeared by telephone, part of the measures the court is enacting to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The defendants were indicted earlier this month on murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges. Police have not said how the 6-year-old boy died.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona House OKs emergency budget with $50M in virus aid
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has passed an emergency budget package that includes $50 million in funding previously passed by the state Senate to address the coronavisis crisis. The Legislature then adjourned for at least three weeks. The rare bipartisan Senate package includes money to prevent evictions and foreclosures during the crisis, provide services for the homeless, assist small businesses and pay for food bank operations. It also includes longer welfare payments and a waiver from work requirements. It added to a basic budget package the Legislature rushed through to ensure government keeps running amid the virus crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN HALLS
The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers
CHICAGO (AP) — Across the country, anxious Americans are finding an audience for their questions about the new coronavirus in telephone town halls with their senators and representatives. These are the socially distanced versions of the constituent meetings that have long been held in community centers, libraries and city halls. But these are not the town halls of the past. There's little ideological warfare or finger-pointing. Instead, the calls can feel like listening in on painful family conversation. The questions are far more personal than political.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-
DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.
NAVAJO NATION-INTERNET ACCESS
Survey eyes internet access, cell service on Navajo Nation
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation residents are being asked to fill out a survey about internet access and cellular service on tribal land. The Farmington Daily Times reports an ad hoc group comprised of tribal government employees and technology professionals is conducting the survey and will use responses to develop a strategic broadband plan for the nation's largest Native American reservation. Magellan Advisors CEO Courtney Violette says the goal is to design a network capable of delivering a minimum of 25 megabits per second to every person on the Navajo Nation. The Federal Communications Commission's definition for broadband is a minimum of 25 megabits download and three megabits upload.