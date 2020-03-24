Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia governor orders bars, clubs closed amid coronavirus
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is ordering bars and nightclubs around the state to close because of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections statewide reach 800. Gov. Brian Kemp said the order will take effect at noon on Tuesday and last for just under two weeks. He said the state would also ban gatherings of 10 or more people unless people could maintain 6 feet of distance. The Department of Public Health would have the authority to shut down businesses that don't comply. Kemp had previously ordered schools to close. Kemp's announcement came as the number of cases of the virus in the state rose to 800 Monday evening. The death toll was 26.
ATM EXPLOSIONS
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison. A criminal complaint says Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines. Prosecutors say the men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
CANCELED ELECTION-GEORGIA
Georgia high court to hear fight over seat on its own bench
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Supreme Court said it plans to wade into a fight over a seat on its bench. But an order issued Monday says some of the high court justices have recused themselves and substitute judges will sit in. The fight stems from a decision by the secretary of state to cancel a scheduled election for Justice Keith Blackwell's seat on the state Supreme Court after Blackwell announced his intention to resign in November and the governor said he planned to fill the seat by appointment. That decision was challenged by two people who had planned to run against Blackwell.
FAMILY SHOOTINGS
Georgia man charged with killing brother, shooting father
MILLEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been charged with killing his brother and critically wounding his father when he opened fire with a gun after a family argument. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that 33-year-old Gregory Tremone Griffin is charged with murder and aggravated assault. The GBI said police were called Sunday to a home in Millen south of Augusta where they found Griffin's older brother and his father both shot. The brother, 39-year-old Demirio Griffin, died from his wounds. The father, 58-year-old Gregory Griffin, was in critical condition at a hospital Monday. It was not immediately known if the family member charged in the shootings had an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Officials report 25 coronvirus deaths in Georgia; 620 cases
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials say five more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus. That brought the total to 25 deaths Sunday, with 620 confirmed cases reported statewide. The Atlanta area has the highest number of infections, with Fulton County alone reporting more than 100, but there are other hot spots, including the Albany area, with four dozen cases and six deaths. More than one-third of Georgia's 159 counties have reported at least one confirmed case. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has refrained from ordering restaurants and other businesses to shut down, leaving local governments to decide whether and how to impose restrictions aimed at slowing the outbreak.
POLICE SHOOTINGS-GEORGIA
Police officers fire at suspects in Atlanta, Albany
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia police officers have been involved in two separate shootings Monday morning. One was in southeast Atlanta, while the other was in Albany. Atlanta police say they fired at three people who were inside a stolen vehicle that drove aggressively toward authorities at an apartment complex. The suspects crashed and fled the scene. It's unclear whether any were shot. Authorities say the officers had been called to the apartment complex to investigate reports of vehicle break-ins. About 170 miles to the south, an unrelated police shooting occurred in Albany on Monday morning. The suspect was hospitalized and no officers were injured. No other details were released.
INSURANCE ADJUSTER-HURRICANE
Authorities: Insurance adjuster stole from hurricane victim
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an insurance adjuster was charged for stealing nearly $217,000 from a Georgia business damaged by Hurricane Michael. Officials say 58-year-old Steven Eric Chastain was charged Friday with two counts of theft by conversion. Authorities say Chastain was hired to handle insurance claims for an Albany-based business after the hurricane. He is accused of taking checks from an insurance company without sending them to his client. It was not immediately clear whether Chastain had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. He is currently in an Atlanta jail awaiting a bond hearing. If he is convicted on the current charge, he could be sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.