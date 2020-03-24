Man charged with trying to burn relative’s home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged with attempted arson after fire investigators say he admitted to trying to burn down a relative’s home.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Fire Chief Q. L. Burke said the suspect, Robert H. Missildine, was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Burke said members of MFR and the Montgomery Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Missildine Circle on reports of a domestic dispute and an attempt to set a house on fire.
The homeowner stated that the suspect vandalized their property, then climbed through a window and poured gasoline inside the home.
Missildine is being held on a $15,000 bond,
