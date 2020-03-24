Motions oppose release of some inmates in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorneys have filed more than 50 motions in three counties opposing the release of some inmates.
On Wednesday, Judge Ben Fuller issued an administrative order that would have released all inmates in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore County jails who are being held on a bail amount of $5,000 or less due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Bill Lewis amended the order Wednesday night to require a five-day hold on the release of the inmates for case reviews and objections.
Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson said on Facebook 59 objections were filed. All but one of the motions were granted.
“We didn’t file a motion on every person with a bond of $5,000 or less because we tried to balance the current crisis we are living in against the danger to the community that would exist if certain persons were released,” Robinson said.
Robinson’s post states inmates arrested for violent crimes, including domestic violence and shooting into an occupied building, would have been released from jail. Robinson said one inmate who would have been released is a suspect in a murder case in another county.
Robinson said a quarter of the motions filed were on defendants who had been arrested 15 or more times.
