Restaurants adjust, communities rally support during Coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coronavirus crisis is hitting the restaurant industry particularly hard.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all restaurants in the state to halt their dine-in services, meaning they can offer curb-side or delivery options only. Sales are down, and many workers in the industry have been put on hold or already lost their jobs.
All of this means restaurants are forced to come up with new ideas to keep customers coming back,and keep their business in business.
The owners of Cahawba House Restaurant in Montgomery have made a big shift in the items they offer. The regular menu is still available, to-go orders from this menu are still encouraged.
Now, it also has what it calls the “Bama Bonafide Bodega” where you can find produce, juices, dry goods, even cleaning and paper products.
While these restaurants work to figure out a new way of doing business, we’re seeing communities rally around them.
In Montgomery, a new website and mobile app are working together to support eateries around the area by creating a streamlined source to find restaurants that are open for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. Both the website and the app even allow you to add restaurants to the list.
