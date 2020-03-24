Small businesses talk about financial impact from coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Small Business Association, 99.4 percent of Alabama businesses are small. That means nearly half of the people employed in the state of Alabama work for a small business. The current health crisis has some establishments struggling to pay their employees and keep their doors open.
“It is devastating to the flower industry. I’m a second generation wholesaler and I have never seen anything like this before ever,” said Jefrrey Horton, owner of Horton Wholesale.
Horton Wholesale Incorporated has been in business for 28 years. They said business during 9/11 and the stock market crash in 2008 does not compare to the economic blow they are experiencing right now. Their warehouse on a Monday during what they are calling their busiest time of year would normally be full of busy employees arranging flowers, but right now that is not the case.
“This is a very bustling businesses,” said Manager Stephen Pegues. “This time of year is our peak time and it’s pretty sad around here for sure.”
Their coolers were full of flowers, that they say on a usual workweek would be gone.
"We have about 5,000 roses that don't have a home, and need one," Horton said. "Retail flower shops, and event planners, and churches, and caterings, they've all been shut down basically."
Between mid-March and early April they anticipate losing close to a quarter of a million dollars in sales. Despite the financial blow they remain optimistic.
“Flowers make people happy and I think as soon as we get out of this thing people are gonna start having parties again, and start getting married again and you’re gonna have flowers in your home, in your churches, and I just gotta sit here and say I’ve got a positive attitude,” Horton said.
At Martin's Restaurant in Montgomery they've had to alter their business entirely. Curb side and to-go orders only. They have even started using Waitr, a home delivery service.
Owner Mary Anne Merritt says in all the years they have been in business they have never seen anything like this.
Martin’s opened their doors in 1928, and Merritt said they intend to continue serving their loyal customers.
“There are people who still need access to food,” said Merritt. “Not everybody can go to the grocery store, not everybody can cook, so as long as we can provide that and are financially able then I plan to just keep going.”
She does, however, worry about paying her employees.
“Some of my employees have been with me for twenty-five years and up, so it’s hard to decide whose gonna work and whose not,” said Merritt. “Hopefully I can keep them all employed. Maybe at a less rate, but at least they would still have a job.”
The future for her business is unknown. But she encourages people to continue supporting local restaurants.
"Please come see us. We need the business like everyone else and I hope that people support the restaurants that are open because we are just offering the service to the people out there," said Merritt.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced that small businesses in Alabama negatively impacted by the coronavirus could be eligible for assistance under a federal loan program. Also, the Alabama Department of Labor is encouraging employees to file for an unemployment compensation claim online.
