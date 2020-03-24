Teen faces 30 charges after several car break-ins reported in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager is in Prattville police custody after police say he broke into cars at several Prattville apartment complexes.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says around 30 cars were broken into across five apartment complexes, and various items were stolen in the early-morning hours of last Thursday. Thompson said a gun was among the various items taken.
The chief says each car that was broken into was left unlocked.
Thompson said this round of vehicle break-ins came just days after another round of break-ins, also involving unlocked vehicles.
After investigation with the Montgomery Police Department, 18-year-old Arthur Varcea Colvin was arrested on 30 charges.
He is currently being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bonds totaling over $140,000.
Thompson says additional suspects have been identified and future charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.