Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr. to test NBA Draft waters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats held a teleconference Tuesday morning with reporters, his first time speaking out since all winter and spring sports were cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns. Oats announced guards Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. will test NBA Draft waters.
"They're going to go through the workouts whenever, that's the thing too, these early entrants this year, everything is up in the air. I talked to a few NBA scouts and there's so much uncertainty," said Oats.
Lewis and Petty were two of the Crimson Tide’s top scorers this past season. "They both had really good years. They were both All-SEC players, but they both have to have some good workouts and get themselves where they need to be, but we just don’t know when that will be. The NCAA is going to have to push back some deadlines to match-up with the NBA " Oats said.
Oats said Lewis and Petty have not signed with an agent, but based off the feedback they get from NBA scouts, they could leave and he has to be ready to replace them. "As a coach, you have to assume they are. We will replace them and if they come back we will adjust from there," added Oats.
Oats also commented on Alex Reese, who was arrested a couple of weeks ago for public intoxication. “He made a poor decision. I sat down with him the next day. We came up with a program to what the consequences will be for his decision,” said Oats.
