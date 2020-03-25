Beauty industry suffers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

“I think there’s a special relationship between clients and their licensed professional,” said Sleeper. “Clients have been generous, they’ve been trying to help their stylists or their salon owner by pre-booking appointments, pre-paying for appointments, some have been buying gift cards, some just been flat out paying for a service they didn’t get because it was canceled due to a closure. I would encourage folks who are regular visitors of their salons and their stylists to find ways to help them bridge that gap.”