Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 283 in Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 283 cases across the state.
That number is up 41 confirmed cases from Tuesday’s final count of 242 cases.
Here are the numbers by county:
- Autauga - 1
- Baldwin - 4
- Calhoun - 2
- Chambers - 7
- Cullman - 3
- Elmore - 9
- Franklin - 1
- Houston - 1
- Jackson - 2
- Jefferson - 99
- Lamar - 1
- Lauderdale - 6
- Lee - 29
- Limestone - 6
- Madison - 21
- Marion - 1
- Mobile - 10
- Montgomery - 9
- Morgan- 2
- Pickens- 1
- Pike- 1
- Shelby - 36
- St. Clair - 5
- Talladega - 4
- Tallapoosa - 3
- Tuscaloosa - 10
- Walker - 8
- Washington - 1
Total Confirmed Cases: 283
Total Counties Affected: 28/67
Total Deaths: 0
Total ADPH Tests: 2,821
TESTING:
- Jackson Hospital in Montgomery said they are treating five patients with symptoms of the coronavirus. All five cases are being cared for under CDC recommended isolations protocols. At this time, they are pending results and not confirmed to be COVID-19.
- Baptist Health confirmed 39 patients with pending tests were currently admitted in their three facilities. Montgomery officials said Tuesday the number of confirmed cases had tripled in less than 24 hours. At the time, 400 people had been tested in Montgomery and Prattville and 300 people were awaiting test results.
- East Alabama Medical Center says it currently has seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 with suspected symptoms of the respiratory virus. As of Wednesday, EAMC submitted over 700 tests, 416 of those have come back negative while 252 are awaiting results. The age range for patients is between 20 and 82-years-old.
Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke to media by phone Tuesday afternoon about the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Ivey said her priority is keeping the state’s economy going while taking measures to keep everyone healthy and safe.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
