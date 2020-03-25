Days, times of meal pick-up for MPS students to change

Dannelly Elementary in Montgomery will be one of the pickup locations for student meals during the coronavirus shutdown. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced the days and times for picking up meals at MPS sites will be changing.

Starting Monday, pickup will be available on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to limit the burden of travel for families involved and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

A total of five meals will cover breakfast and lunch until the next pickup day, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

The schools where meals will be available are listed below:

  • Bellingrath Middle
  • Brewbaker Middle
  • Booker T. Washington Magnet High
  • Johnnie Carr Middle 
  • Johnson ElementaryChisholm Elementary  
  • E.D. Nixon ElementaryPeter Crump Elementary
  • Dalraida Elementary
  • Dannelly Elementary
  • Floyd Middle Magnet
  • Martin Luther King Elementary
  • Pintlala Elementary
  • Southlawn Middle
  • T.S. Morris ElementaryWares Ferry Road Elementary

The meals are solely for pickup and will not be consumed on-site.

