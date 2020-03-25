Days, times of meal pick-up for MPS students to change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced the days and times for picking up meals at MPS sites will be changing.
Starting Monday, pickup will be available on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to limit the burden of travel for families involved and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
A total of five meals will cover breakfast and lunch until the next pickup day, excluding Saturday and Sunday.
The schools where meals will be available are listed below:
- Bellingrath Middle
- Brewbaker Middle
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High
- Johnnie Carr Middle
- Johnson ElementaryChisholm Elementary
- E.D. Nixon ElementaryPeter Crump Elementary
- Dalraida Elementary
- Dannelly Elementary
- Floyd Middle Magnet
- Martin Luther King Elementary
- Pintlala Elementary
- Southlawn Middle
- T.S. Morris ElementaryWares Ferry Road Elementary
The meals are solely for pickup and will not be consumed on-site.
