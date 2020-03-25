Editorial: Navigating the coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, we are certainly going through an interesting time as we navigate our way through the unchartered Coronavirus pandemic.
First, I want to say that we at WSFA are here for you. Our job is to provide you with the latest information on how we all can protect ourselves, your family, friends, and coworkers. Anytime new information is provided we will pass it along via on-air or on all of our digital platforms.
We all will fare better and stay healthy if we practice these simple rules.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap. To ensure the proper time of hand washing Sing Happy Birthday twice or sing your ABC’s twice. If you don’t sing well, help those around you by just humming.
- Maintain social distancing at all times; follow the 6-foot guidance. Sadly, my wife thinks this is a good idea and I keep reminding her this is not permanent.
- Cough and sneeze into your arm and immediately wash your hands.
- Wipe down all surfaces at work when done. WSFA has never been this clean!
- Go outside and breath the fresh air.
I read on the internet that Wuhan China quarantined 2000 people for two weeks. The good news was everyone came out of quarantine virus free. The bad news, 22 divorces were filed.
I sense this coming December we will witness a population increase.
The bottom line- we all will get through this but to make the ride less bumpy. I encourage laughing a lot, enjoy family time, and most of all be kind to one another.
