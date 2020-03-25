‘Essential’ Hyundai plant work ongoing despite production halt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama confirms some employees continue to work at the automobile plant despite a halt in production brought about from a positive COVID-19 case.
The halt came on March 18 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It was later extended to March 31.
HMMA spokesman Robert Burns said about 100 employees are on site daily to support “essential functions,” though he added the number “could change on a daily basis.”
Another 175 employees continue working in the plant’s engine shop.
“Our plant supplies engines to Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia,” Burns said, which plans to continue producing vehicles until March 27. Kia Motors is a sister company of Hyundai Motors.
Some employees have reached out to WSFA 12 News with health concerns related to working in close proximity to each other.
Burns said the company is “actively practicing social distancing and our engine manufacturing processes are already set up with a majority of our team members working in spaces that are six feet apart or more.”
Additionally, he said the company is providing hand sanitizers, break areas set up to limit the number of people gathered, and is “constantly cleaning high traffic and high touch surfaces throughout our facility."
HMMA has said it will continue to pay its nearly 3,000 team members despite a production halt that will decrease production by about 10,000 vehicles.
