Facebook group spreading positivity during COVID-19 outbreak

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - During a time of social distancing and uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, social media might be the key to spreading positivity.
A new Facebook group in East Alabama is spreading positivity and heartwarming stories throughout the community. It’s called CoronaKindness Auburn/Opelika.
Page members are sharing ways to help local businesses and medical professionals as well as showing acts of kindness they’ve seen throughout the Lee County community.
“I was really tired of hearing all of the bad news in the world,” said Meredith Powell, a moderator of the Corona kindness Facebook page. “It’s important for people to have some good news to know we’re not alone. It’s really important for everyone to band together. We’re all in this together. If we can join in on Facebook and spread the kindness, then that’s one way of sharing some hope.”
One of the moderators of the page said the response has been overwhelmingly supportive from those in the community. In just a little over a week since its creation, there are over 450 members.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.