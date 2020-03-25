Middle school in Valley reports confirmed case of COVID-19

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A middle school in Valley is reporting that someone at their school has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
W.F. Burns Middle School says that an individual has been confirmed to have COVID-19 and while it is unknown when they contracted the virus, they were advised to contact everyone they had come into contact with over the last two weeks, which includes the school.
School spokespeople say that they are alerting their community because they could have been potentially exposed through contact with the individual.
Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge says she cannot say if the patient is a student or a staff member, but can confirm that the patient was inside the building every day.
Superintendent Hodge says that as soon as they found out about the positive case, they contacted the State Department of Education, then informed the school staff first before sending out a call to parents and posting the information to social media.
They are encouraging everyone to monitor themselves for potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, contact your doctor or the nearest urgent care.
