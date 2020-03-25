Officials still urging census participation as coronavirus pandemic continues

“We’re encouraging everyone at this particular point to self-participate,” Boswell said. “Although census workers have been delayed by two weeks, even when they are able to get out into the field, it avoids anyone from having to come and knock on your door if you self-participate, so we are asking you to go ahead if you’re home self-quarantining or you’re home because you’ve been laid off work, we ask that you go ahead and make those effort to please self-participate.”