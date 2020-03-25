One dead, one in custody after stabbing at Alatrade Foods in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is currently investigating after a man died after being found suffering from stab wounds.
Phenix City police were called to Alatrade Foods on Downing Drive this morning, March 25, around 7:40 a.m.
Witnesses told police two male subjects were involved in an altercation that turned physical, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times in the upper body.
A person is in custody for questioning in reference to the incident.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. He was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. His identity has not been released at this time.
If you have information that would assist in this matter, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-061, (334) 448-2822, or (334) 448-2837.
