Organization holds mobile food drive in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization held a mobile food drive Wednesday in Montgomery.
Caring for Citizens of Alabama had 36 pallets of food to serve to members of the community. The organization holds food drives monthly and serves more than 1,500 households in Montgomery and surrounding areas.
“Now with this crisis going on we want to make sure that people have food because now they’re in the house,” said Elon Miree, Executive Director of CFC of Alabama. “They can’t go very many places so we’re just supplementing and being able to help the community in these trying times.”
To donate to the organization, visit this link.
