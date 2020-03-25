Troy Athletics debuts ‘Reading with the Trojans’

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University Athletics coaches are making good use of the extra time provided by the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier in the week, they battled each other in a game of “Battleship” and on Wednesday, they introduced a new way to pass the time on social media.
“Reading with the Trojans” is what they called it, as Troy head baseball coach Mark Smartt and “Voice of the Trojans” Barry McKnight read children’s books to an online audience.
McKnight and Smartt read “Caps for Sale” and “If you Give a Mouse a House." Fans from across Trojan country shared pictures on social media of their kids tuned in for Wednesday’s special treat.
Troy Athletics hopes to make this a weekly thing.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.