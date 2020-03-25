Troy closes all public playgrounds amid coronavirus pandemic

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Parks and Recreation says it will close all public playgrounds until further notice.
According to the city, the closure comes, “in the interest of being consistent with CDC recommendations of limiting social gatherings to 10 or less people, observing social distancing, and the ultimate goal of safety and good health of our children.
Troy officials say the playgrounds include the Miracle League Playground at the recreation center, Murphree Park, Academy Street Park, and Washington Park.
The Troy Sportsplex Walking Trails, the Murphree Park Walking Trail and Pike County Lake will remain open.
The announcement comes as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase across the state.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
