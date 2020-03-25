Troy University student, faculty member confirmed to have COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy University student and faculty member have tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, university officials confirmed Wednesday.
The university said both the student and faculty member self-reported to the university and are currently in self-quarantine. They do not have severe symptoms.
The university said neither the student nor the faculty member is a resident of Troy or Pike County, and the student did not live in on-campus housing. Neither has been on campus or in contact with students, faculty or staff since the start of Spring Break, which was March 9-13.
The university has been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health about both cases, and ADPH will investigate and contact anyone who may be at risk to exposure.
Wednesday afternoon, ADPH confirmed there are nearly 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
