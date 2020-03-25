Turning up the heat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few early morning showers, skies have now cleared and dry air is filtering in from the north. The sunshine and drier air has allowed highs to push into the lower 80s despite seeing a cold front push through. Beginning tomorrow, though, the mercury will soar for late March standards.
Highs will easily rise into the upper 80s for a good chunk of central and southern Alabama Thursday, Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The less humid air does stick around for Thursday, but it becomes increasingly humid for Friday and Saturday as the flow returns to south-southwesterly ahead of our next system.
As that system approaches Saturday night, it will run out of energy and moisture as it moves into our region. It’ll be similar to what we saw Tuesday, with the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm activity remaining across the northern half of the state. Still, some showers will move in Saturday night into Sunday, but not everyone will see rain.
Beyond that, temperatures return to more the typical 70s by early next week!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.