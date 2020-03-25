Tuskegee U. veterinarian talks COVID-19, pets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more people across the world become infected with the coronavirus, others are worried about their pets. Area veterinarians tell us they are getting a lot of questions including, "Can you catch coronavirus from your pet?"
Right now, there is no evidence to suggest that you can get the coronavirus from your pet or other animals. The CDC also does not believe pets can carry the virus on their skin or fur. Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19, Dr. Dana Willis-Henderson with Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine says if you are sick, it’s best to avoid contact with your pet.
“We are recommending that you separate yourself from your pets, because it is possible that that you can pass it on to your pets, but at the same time, they’re not going to show any signs. At the same time, we want to make sure that if you if that if your pet is ill, because that’s another thing that’s coming up now, like what do I do," said Willis-Henderson. "Then we’re saying, hey, call your veterinarian, because all veterinarians now are actually taking precautions to ensure that their staff is taken care of. But at the same time, we are making sure that we are available for those emergencies.”
The CDC says Pets have other types of the coronavirus that can make them sick, but there is no need to test your pets for COVID-19.
You can find more information at www.tuskegee.edu/coronavirus.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.