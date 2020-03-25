Williams Industrial Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $198,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.
The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $2.2 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $245.8 million.
Williams Industrial Services expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $300 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.12. A year ago, they were trading at $2.38.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLMS