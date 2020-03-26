AARP provides Q&A with experts in coronavirus tele-town hall meetings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP has a new way to address coronavirus concerns. Every week, the organization will hold live Q&A sessions to provide information about COVID-19.
It’s called a “tele-town hall".
“We have a range of concerns from our members. they all center around how do I keep my family safe in this very scary situation,” AARP Alabama’s Associate State Director Jamie Harding explained. “We are working every day to bring them the most current information that we can from the best possible national and state experts that we can so that they can feel confident that they’re making the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones.”
AARP is now offering up experts to give advice on specific topics related to coronavirus every week, relating to the biggest concerns from the community.
“We've decided we're going to keep doing it as long as we continue to provide good information and help the public get through this. We'll be doing them every Thursday at noon Central Time,” Harding said. “We're just going to encourage everyone who is able to call in and listen to the discussion and ask a question.”
This week’s tele-town hall will cover caring for your family, friends, and neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts will answer questions about creating a care plan, coordinating back up care, staying conned to isolated loved ones, and accessing local resources for additional support.
The number to call is free: 855-274-9507. You can also listen to past tele-town hall discussion here.
