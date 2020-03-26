AHSAA spring seasons officially canceled for remainder of school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey had some unfortunate news to deliver Thursday afternoon in regards to the immediate future of high school sports in Alabama.
“Unfortunately for sports, for band, for those things it means the end for this school year," said Mackey.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that the state’s public school students will not return to their classrooms this academic year. This ultimately meant the evaporation of the remainder of several high school sports seasons.
"Unfortunately soccer, baseball, softball, track, band and all those spring activities are coming to and end and they won’t be able to complete those seasons,” said Mackey.
When a state of emergency was signed on March 19, state and school officials had hoped to get students back into the classroom by April 6. But with the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread topping 500 confirmed case in Alabama and growing, it became clear that date was no longer feasible.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese is expected to release a statement Friday once he has had a chance to discuss things with the AHSAA Central Board of Control.
