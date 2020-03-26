Alabama nears 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Almost two weeks after Alabama announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state’s cases have risen to nearly 450.
Thursday numbers jumped up by 63 from Wednesday’s total of 386. Montgomery now has 16 confirmed cases.
ADPH confirmed the state’s first death due to the coronavirus, Wednesday evening. The patient was a resident of Jackson County.
Here are the numbers by county:
- Autauga (5)
- Baldwin (4)
- Blount (2)
- Butler (1)
- Calhoun (2)
- Chambers (10)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chilton (4)
- Clay (1)
- Cleburne (1)
- Coffee (1)
- Colbert (1)
- Coosa (1)
- Cullman (6)
- Dallas (2)
- DeKalb (1)
- Elmore (10)
- Etowah (3)
- Franklin (2)
- Houston (2)
- Jackson (2)
- Jefferson (141)
- Lamar (1)
- Lauderdale (7)
- Lawrence (1)
- Lee (44)
- Limestone (10)
- Lowndes (1)
- Madison (37)
- Marengo (1)
- Marion (5)
- Marshall (3)
- Mobile (13)
- Montgomery (16)
- Morgan (7)
- Pickens (1)
- Pike (1)
- Russell (1)
- St. Clair (6)
- Shelby (48)
- Talladega (3)
- Tallapoosa (4)
- Tuscaloosa (17)
- Walker (17)
- Washington (1)
- Wilcox (1)
Total Confirmed Cases: 449
Total Counties Affected: 46/67
Total Deaths: 01
Total ADPH Tests: 2,812
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
