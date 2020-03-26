ALEA: Deadline for STAR ID extended, license offices closed

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We began modifying the Driver License Division operations Monday, March 16, and continued to serve customers on a more limited basis to reduce potential exposure to the virus. Starting today, March 26, ALEA Driver License offices will close all public access, and staff will remain on-site to answer phones and assist with online services. As always, we are dedicated to serving the citizens of this state, but we must make the health and safety of our customers and our personnel a priority. This deadline extension should relieve some of the wait time at ALEA’s DL offices to obtain a STAR ID during the next several months.”