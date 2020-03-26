Andalusia police looking for robbery suspect

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a convenience store robbery.
Police say the incident happened Thursday morning when the suspect entered the Stop-N-Go located on MLK Expressway. Police say the suspect robbed the store clerk and then fled the store on foot before escaping in a white SUV parked on 6th Avenue.
The suspect was identified as wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, medical mask and a large straw hat.
Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspect, call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155.
