Auburn University sends ventilators, supplies to EAMC
Auburn University is tapping its resources to find equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
By WSFA Staff | March 26, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:35 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads and hospitals scramble to find much-needed supplies, Auburn University is providing some vital equipment.

Thursday, the university confirmed the College of Veterinary Medicine, the J.T. Vaughan Large Animal Teaching Hospital, and Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital, have transferred medical supplies to nearby East Alabama Medical Center.

Auburn’s veterinary ventilators are placed into a truck for transporting to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. (Source: Auburn University/Flickr)

EAMC is currently treating nine confirmed COVID-19 patients and more than two dozen additional suspected cases.

The university says it sent three ventilators and associated disposable supplies to the hospital on Sunday.

Auburn University is looking to tap its own resources in other areas, as well. Auburn’s School of Nursing, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, and the College of Sciences and Mathematics, are also preparing to send essential supplies.

Alabama was one of the last states to confirm a case. That happened on March 13. Since then, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed nearly 500 cases with dozens now reported in Lee County were the university is located.

Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Gerken of Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine prepares ventilators for shipment to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. (Source: Auburn University/Flickr)

