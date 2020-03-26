Auburn University sends ventilators, supplies to EAMC

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads and hospitals scramble to find much-needed supplies, Auburn University is providing some vital equipment.
Thursday, the university confirmed the College of Veterinary Medicine, the J.T. Vaughan Large Animal Teaching Hospital, and Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital, have transferred medical supplies to nearby East Alabama Medical Center.
EAMC is currently treating nine confirmed COVID-19 patients and more than two dozen additional suspected cases.
The university says it sent three ventilators and associated disposable supplies to the hospital on Sunday.
Auburn University is looking to tap its own resources in other areas, as well. Auburn’s School of Nursing, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, and the College of Sciences and Mathematics, are also preparing to send essential supplies.
Alabama was one of the last states to confirm a case. That happened on March 13. Since then, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed nearly 500 cases with dozens now reported in Lee County were the university is located.
